The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Matthew J. Grijalva, 37, no permanent address, was arrested at 1:58 a.m. Sunday at 2060 Whittier St., No. 1 on charges of domestic assault impeding airflow, domestic assault-third or subsequent offense and violation of a no-contact order. Court documents state that he assaulted Rebecca C. Anderson, 33, of 2060 Whittier St., No. 1.
- Ryan M. Steege, 29, of 720 E. 22nd St., was arrested at 12:24 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Jackson and East 22nd streets on a warrant charging domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that he assaulted Tasha M. Peterson, 31, at their residence on June 12.
- Evian A. Sykes, 27, no permanent address, was arrested at 4:11 p.m. Saturday at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Ave., on charges of domestic assault and violation of a no-contact order. Court documents state that he threatened Jatika L. Williams, 27, of 570 Alta Vista St., at her residence.
- Johnathan D. Williams, 25, of 2506 Broadway St., reported a burglary with the theft of $1,370 worth of items, including $400 cash, from his residence at about 8:20 a.m. Saturday.