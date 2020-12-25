Five people were taken to hospitals for treatment after a seven-vehicle, chain-reaction crash Wednesday in Dubuque.
The crash occurred at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday on Dodge Street near its intersection with Wacker Drive, according to a police report obtained today.
It states that Christopher T. Staver, 46, of Dubuque, was westbound on Dodge when he rear-ended a vehicle driven by Keasha T. Williams, 30, of Dubuque. The force of the crash pushed Williams' vehicle into one driven by David E. Kirkpatrick, 68, of Dubuque.
His vehicle, in turn, crashed into one driven by Katelynn M. Fry, 30, of Preston, Iowa. Her vehicle hit one driven by Benjamin J. Sheperd, 30, of Dubuque, which hit a vehicle driven by Roger E. Wagner, 83, of Dubuque. Wagner's vehicle crashed into one driven by Cali M. Lawler, 28, of Peosta, Iowa.
Williams was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, and Kirkpatrick was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital. Lawler sustained a possible injury but was not transported to a medical facility.
Three passengers also were injured, but the report did not indicate the vehicles in which the passengers were located.
They were Carrie Kirkpatrick, 56, of Dubuque, who was taken by ambulance to Finley; Porsha A. Donner, 18, of Chicago, who was taken to MercyOne; and Tyquan J. McSpadden, 18, of Dubuque, who also was transported to MercyOne.
Dubuque police could not immediately be reached by the Telegraph Herald Friday for clarification.
Staver was cited for failure to maintain control of his vehicle.