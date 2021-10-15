Today through Sunday, various locations in Iowa and Illinois
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. In its 20th year, Twenty Dirty Hands is a self-guided tour to meet artists, tour their studios, see their work and add to your pottery collection. This year’s artists are located in Asbury and Maquoketa, Iowa, and Elizabeth and Galena, Ill. Cost: Free. For more information and to view the tour map: www.twentydirtyhands.com.
DockDogs World Championship
Today through Sunday, Five Flags Center, 405 Main St.
Public viewing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Finals will be held Saturday evening and Sunday morning. Come and see dogs of all breeds and sizes in the popular canine sport of dock diving and dock jumping.Cost: Free. For more information, visit www.dockdogs.com.
Noon to 8 p.m. Family-friendly event with live music, food trucks, beer garden, children’s activities including inflatables and a petting zoo, s’more making and chairlift rides. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs. Cost: $15 for ages 12 and older; $8 for ages 6 to 11; free for ages 5 and younger. More information: www.sundownmtn.com.
School of Ghosts
Saturday, Belden School, 52 Heatherdowns Lane, Galena, Ill.
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Local actors and storytellers will engage visitors with tales of area ghosts. Built in 1859, the Belden School is the last of 116 schools that once served students in Jo Daviess County. Cost: Free. More information: www.thegalenaterritory.com/belden-school.
Cuba City Toy Show
Sunday, Banfield’s Swiss Haus, 273 N. Hollow Road, Cuba City, Wis.
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Proceeds will support local charities. Admission is $2 for people 13 years and older. For more information, call Earl Kaiser at 608-568-3867.