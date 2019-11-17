A high-profile comedian will perform today in Dubuque during his first world tour in the #MeToo era.
Fans of six-time Emmy Award-winner Louis C.K., who admitted to sexual misconduct in relation to multiple women in 2017, are showing no wavering in their regard for the comedian, who will bring “very mature content” to Midwest audiences before continuing to Israel and Europe.
A 9:30 p.m. performance at the 700-seat Five Flags Theater was added to his schedule when the originally announced 7 p.m. show nearly sold out. About two-thirds of the seats to the later performance had been bought as of Saturday afternoon.
Five Flags General Manager H.R. Cook said there is no common demographic thread linking ticket buyers, other than their fandom.
“They are ones that have followed him for quite a while,” he said. “They’ve signed up through his newsletter. We didn’t do any promotions.”
Preceding his Dubuque debut, Louis C.K. took the stage in a sold-out Coronado Performing Arts Center in Rockford, Ill., and nearly packed house at Peoria (Ill.) Civic Center.
But like an increasing number of comedians, he is exerting a measure of control over his audiences.
“He’s extremely, extremely restrictive on just about everything,” Cook said.
Louis C.K. has banned press coverage and smart devices in an effort to clamp down on recording.
Audiences will be required to secure phones and smart watches in special “Yondr” cases that cannot be opened while inside the performance space.
While guests will maintain possession of their devices, phones only can be used in designated areas. Anyone observed using a cellphone during the performance will be escorted out of the theater.
“I think this is more the wave of the future with these shows,” Cook said. “Louis is asking people just to unplug and enjoy a couple of hours.”
Cook said pushback against bringing Louis C.K. to Five Flags has been minimal.
“We’ve gotten some emails — not many at all. One or two,” Cook said, adding, “We can’t restrict artists from coming in if we want to rent the building. We don’t have an opinion one way or another.”
Joey Taylor, executive director of Riverview Center — a free service-provider for those who have been victimized by sexual violence — said staff had not reported any client feedback regarding Louis C.K.’s performance.
But during the height of #MeToo, an online movement to give voices to people — primarily women — who have been harmed by misogynist or discriminatory institutional structures, the agency saw the return of many former clients who sought additional support stemming from re-traumatization.
“With #MeToo, that’s everywhere,” Taylor said. “If people are being triggered by those conversations, we tell them maybe you should turn off the TV a few more hours a day or stay off social media because there is this constant exposure to that world.”