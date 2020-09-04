LANCASTER, Wis. — Less than one month after the City of Lancaster received $43,000 from Lancaster Community Foundation to fund a small business emergency support program, the entire allocation has been awarded to local businesses.
The city announced the program Aug. 13 to assist businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
City Clerk and Treasurer Dave Kurihara said 29 businesses in the city have been awarded grants.
One was awarded money from the program that was transferred from the city general fund when the program was first started.
The 28 other grants were funded by the money from Lancaster Community Fund.
Businesses in the city with up to the equivalent of 10 full-time employees were eligible for grants of up to $1,500 to reimburse expenses related to mortgage, rent or monthly utility bills.