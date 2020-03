Robin at rest

A robin at the Mines of Spain State Recreation Area in Dubuque. Forty-four caption suggestions for this photo were posted to the TH Facebook page. New photos are posted each Wednesday and will appear in print the following Sunday. Here are some of our favorites: “PSA: Birds of a feather should not flock together until further notice.” — Barb Daugherty “Great. They shut down all the bird feeders. Now what am I supposed to do?” — Gary Pfohl “Did you just sneeze and not cover your mouth?” — Mary McCarthy