Residents at the margins of Dubuque’s public health system reported the most pressing concerns in a recent report from Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque.

Lack of access to mental health services, rising food insecurity and access to specialty care led among issues identified by the foundation’s health and wellness equity profile snapshot, as well as by area experts. The snapshots eventually will comprise an equity profile planned for completion this year.

Recommended for you

Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.