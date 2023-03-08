Residents at the margins of Dubuque’s public health system reported the most pressing concerns in a recent report from Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque.
Lack of access to mental health services, rising food insecurity and access to specialty care led among issues identified by the foundation’s health and wellness equity profile snapshot, as well as by area experts. The snapshots eventually will comprise an equity profile planned for completion this year.
Many residents reported positive health care experiences, with 76% of respondents to a survey conducted by the foundation reporting they received quality health care from their providers. At the same time, though, most of the 36 respondents to the foundation’s survey disagreed that mental health services were easy to access, with respondents citing long waitlists for care and high copays.
Data from Iowa Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System found 38% of Dubuque residents reported experiencing poor brain health on at least one day during a 30-day period in 2021.
Britni Farber, CEO and executive director of the Dubuque affiliate of National Alliance on Mental Illness, said many residents the nonprofit works with struggle to cover costs for mental health counseling, a challenge that particularly seems to have affected those on Medicaid.
“There just seems to be barriers across the board with affordability and things being accessible,” Farber said.
When it comes to food insecurity, a quarter of respondents to the community foundation survey disagreed that fresh and healthy food was accessible, with one respondent singling out downtown as a “food desert.” Two U.S. census tracts, one beginning at 16th Street and stretching into the North End and another covering the Point neighborhood, are classified as low income/low access for healthy food by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
While Theresa Caldwell, executive director of Dubuque Food Pantry, said her pantry carries fresh fruit and vegetables, she agreed with the respondent’s sentiment, pointing to limited access to groceries downtown.
While the snapshot featured data from Feeding America showing declines in food insecurity in the county from 2013 to 2020, area food pantries have reported climbing demand over the past year amid high inflation.
Jason Neises, community development officer at the community foundation, pointed out that inflation was putting pressure on families who didn’t qualify for most or any public assistance.
“Even people who don’t meet income thresholds are feeling the pinch,” Neises said.
One area that saw marked improvement since the first equity profile was created in 2015 was rate of uninsured, which declined from 7.2% to 4.1% in 2021. Pacific Islanders saw their rates of uninsured residents decline to 31%, likely due to the return of Medicaid eligibility to Marshallese residents. Black and Latino residents saw their uninsured populations rise, though.
Angela Petsche, outreach and enrollment coordinator at Crescent Community Health Center in Dubuque, attributed the decline in uninsured Marshallese residents in part to the work of the center’s community health workers.
“They’re really the navigators of community health,” she said.
The health center more recently has hired community health workers focused on Dubuque’s Black and Latino residents.
Access to health care did remain a concern for many residents, however, with two-thirds of survey respondents making less than $25,000 per year reporting issues accessing health care in Dubuque. Petsche pointed to access to specialty care in particular, noting many area providers would not accept Medicaid or patients without insurance.
“We can provide primary care, but accessing secondary care is a big hurdle,” Petsche said. “It’s hard to make a referral to a specialty doctor if you don’t have insurance.”
There were other upsides noted in the snapshot. Rates of depression declined in the county, and an uptick in chronic disease was in line with national trends and likely tied to pandemic-related health circumstances, Dubuque County Health Department Executive Director Allie White said.
Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.
