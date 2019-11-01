Developers have released a preliminary report of payments to be issued to Wisconsin municipalities as compensation for the environmental impacts caused by a proposed transmission line, according to documents recently filed with the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin.
The Cardinal-Hickory Creek project would involve the construction of a 345-kilovolt line from Dubuque County to Dane County, Wis., stretching a distance of about 100 miles.
Depending on the Mississippi River crossing that might be approved by federal agencies, the companies overseeing the $500 million project estimate they will make about $14.1 million in one-time payments to villages and townships in Dane, Grant and Iowa counties.
Annual payments totaling $845,000 will be remitted for the lifetime of the project.
The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service recently issued a draft compatibility determination, which concluded that a route through the refuge proposed by three companies overseeing the Cardinal-Hickory Creek project does not materially interfere or detract from the refuge’s purpose. Comments on that determination are being accepted through Nov. 26.
The project received approval from Wisconsin’s utility regulatory agency earlier this year and awaits review by the Iowa Utilities Board and other federal agencies.