The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Shinta S. Jones, 38, of 1174 University Ave., was arrested at 3:20 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Glen Oak Street on charges of three counts of assault on persons in certain occupations, two counts of second-degree harassment, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-offense operating while intoxicated and interference with official acts. Court documents state that Jones assaulted Lt. Luke Bock and officers Evan Armour and Stephanie Wehr of the Dubuque Police Department.
  • Stephanie R. Lindsey, 39, of 1148 W. Fifth St., No. 1, was arrested at 4:14 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of West Locust Street on a warrant charging domestic assault. Court documents state that Lindsey assaulted Curtis K.O. Johnson-Jeffers, 34, also of 1148 W. Fifth St., No. 1, on June 19.
  • Nathan R. Rochelle, 31, of 1433 Washington St., was arrested at 8:25 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Washington Street on a warrant charging possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and possession of marijuana.
  • Ryan B. Petsche, 20, of 50 Julien Dubuque Drive, was arrested at 3:40 a.m. Saturday in the area of West 12th Street and Main Street on charges of unlawful possession of a prescription drug, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia

