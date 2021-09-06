The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
Shinta S. Jones, 38, of 1174 University Ave., was arrested at 3:20 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Glen Oak Street on charges of three counts of assault on persons in certain occupations, two counts of second-degree harassment, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-offense operating while intoxicated and interference with official acts. Court documents state that Jones assaulted Lt. Luke Bock and officers Evan Armour and Stephanie Wehr of the Dubuque Police Department.
Stephanie R. Lindsey, 39, of 1148 W. Fifth St., No. 1, was arrested at 4:14 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of West Locust Street on a warrant charging domestic assault. Court documents state that Lindsey assaulted Curtis K.O. Johnson-Jeffers, 34, also of 1148 W. Fifth St., No. 1, on June 19.
Nathan R. Rochelle, 31, of 1433 Washington St., was arrested at 8:25 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Washington Street on a warrant charging possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and possession of marijuana.
Ryan B. Petsche, 20, of 50 Julien Dubuque Drive, was arrested at 3:40 a.m. Saturday in the area of West 12th Street and Main Street on charges of unlawful possession of a prescription drug, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia