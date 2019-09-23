Question: Is it our imagination, or are there more trees than usual that seem to be dying? We have noticed many trees that appear to be wasting away from the middle and on up. And yet there appears to be growth of leaves from the middle and down. Was that from the winter of 2018 and 2019?
Answer: Trees that appear to have a middle that looks healthy while the top wastes away most likely are infested with emerald ash borers, according to Jon Kelly, an arborist and president and owner of Mississippi Valley Tree Experts.
“The idea that they’re seeing (those trees) everywhere is totally expected because they are dying everywhere,” Kelly said.
The small, metallic-green beetles were first discovered North America in 2002 and in Iowa in 2010, and they have since been spreading throughout the state, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Emerald ash borer larvae tunnel into ash trees and feed on plant tissue, resulting in the death of the trees.
Emerald ash borers kill trees from the top down, Kelly said. As the tree’s vascular system is destroyed at the top, dormant buds in the center of the tree will start to produce branches.
“The tree is trying to survive,” Kelly said.
While officials confirmed the presence of emerald ash borer in Dubuque in 2015, their population is now reaching a point where their impact on trees is becoming more noticeable, Kelly said.
“Emerald ash borer is going to destroy every ash tree in our entire area until there’s nothing left for them to eat,” he said.
It is possible to treat trees so that they are not killed by the emerald ash borer, but they must be treated early, Kelly said.
Question: What are the ordinances regarding the length of time a recreational vehicle, dumpster or storage pod can be left in the street? What about a driveway?
Answer: City of Dubuque officials consider a vehicle to be stored on a residential property if it has been in the same location for more than 48 hours. Vehicles left on a lot for less than that amount of time are considered parked.
Vehicles only can be parked on a driveway or paved pad on residential lots, according to a city handout regarding vehicle storage
Residents can store only one vehicle on their lots. Those must be stored in their rear yard “on a driveway or paved pad” and in accordance with required setbacks, according to the city. Residents without rear yards can store a vehicle in a side yard. An RV can count as a stored vehicle.
City spokesman Randy Gehl wrote in an email that the city prohibits storing vehicles in front yards and on grass.
The city requires permits for storage pods and dumpsters on streets, Gehl wrote. Storage pods typically cannot be on streets for more than 48 hours. Dumpsters are allowed for up to 30 days, “but under certain circumstances, they can be there for a longer period of time,” Gehl wrote.