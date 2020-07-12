More than 60 people joined a virtual session Saturday hosted by the Dubuque branch of the NAACP and focused on criminal justice.
It was the first of three such Saturday sessions to be held by the group during its Next Steps for Justice program. The July 18 event will focus on housing, while the one on July 25 will center around education.
The information collected during the sessions then will be shared with Dubuque City Council members at their July 27 meeting.
“These conversations are tough, and they’re emotional, and they affect everyone at a different level,” said Anthony Allen, president of the local NAACP branch. “The Black community knew about (these issues). These are things that we are already accustomed to. White people are just waking up.”
Participants were put into several breakout sessions for deeper discussions before coming back together as a larger group. Members of the Dubuque NAACP facilitated conversations and shared some feedback received from community surveys.
Much of the conversation focused on racial disparities within the criminal justice system. Last year, USA Today reported that, based on just-released U.S. Department of Justice reports that included data through 2017, “the proportion of black male inmates in relation to their general population was still nearly six times higher than white males — the rate was 2-to-1 among females.”
During the NAACP event Saturday, several people brought up instances of police brutality that they have either witnessed or watched on the news, including the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police that has sparked protests and calls for change across the nation.
“Coming from Chicago, that’s normal life for young black men to have problems with the police,” said Fountain of Youth found and Executive Director Caprice Jones. “When I see things like that, I automatically have a desensitization to that being a shock to me. That’s just an unwritten rule.”
One participant, Cynthia Sanders, said she believes police officers want to do the right thing but arresting Black people is part of “doing their job.”
“Those people in those neighborhoods they’re protecting, yeah, you’re protecting them, but you’re always monitoring them,” she said.
Solutions discussed by the group included a renewed focus on rehabilitation in the criminal justice system, examining current police practices and encouraging young people to vote for candidates who will make desired changes.
Dubuque City Council Member Brad Cavanagh said additional discussion should be had regarding determining when someone needs to be jailed.
Fearing the impacts if COVID-19 got into a full jail, local law enforcement and criminal justice officials took steps that led to the Dubuque County Jail population being reduced by almost half and falling to its lowest levels since at least 2006. Cavanagh said the steps taken to achieve that should be considered as possible norms going forward.
“Policymakers have the ability to change the rules and enforce the rules differently. That’s part of their job,” he said. “The hard part is the will to do that.”
Dubuque Dream Center Executive Director Robert Kimble addressed the need for more assistance in public defender offices.
“From what I understand, even today, they have too many clients, so it’s difficult for them to accurately represent the clients they have,” he said. “Disproportionately, Black people get the brunt of that.”
Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, also brought up the need to examine racial profiling that happens within communities.
Even conditions such as a larger number of security cameras in certain neighborhoods can lead to the arrest of more Blacks, she said, specifically mentioning the Washington Neighborhood as one such place with many cameras.
“I think on a local level we have a lot of work to do, and on a state level, I can say we have a huge amount of work to do,” she said.