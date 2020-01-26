Police said a woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning in Dubuque.
Brandy M. Kieler, 35, of Dubuque, complained of pain to her back and told police she would seek treatment from a local hospital, according to Dubuque police.
Police said Dalton J. Staggs, 22, of Dubuque, was traveling west on Dodge Street near Century Drive at 11:48 a.m. when he got distracted by his car radio and ran a red light, striking Kieler's vehicle. Kieler was turning east onto Dodge Street from Century Drive.
Staggs was cited with failure to respond to a steady red signal.