The Dubuque County supervisors are getting their ducks in a row as to how they will allocate in coming weeks the more than $19 million the county received from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Supervisors said Monday their plans might include holding some of that back for future projects. They also tasked staff with finding common ground between supervisors’ priorities and presenting projects with consensus of support before others.
Staff on Monday also presented findings from a community survey that showed that county residents’ top priorities for the ARPA money are funding health and social services, and emergency services, which could inform supervisors’ own priorities when allocating the millions.
The Board of Supervisors has spent recent months sorting out other funding possibilities — $1.3 million in mental health funds, $577,000 in previously appropriated annual county grants — for projects proposed for ARPA funding.
“We are already being accused of being slow — ‘Things are burning down around us and we’re being slow,’” said Supervisor Ann McDonough. “I would like to see some money go out the door.”
With that money approved, supervisors began this week to plot their way forward through allocating ARPA money.
According to County Project Coordinator Ed Raber, $62.8 million worth of projects had been requested by either external organizations or internal county departments. There were 44 remaining external project applications, after supervisors funded some from other sources, to the tune of $16.4 million. Internal departments had proposed 27 projects that would cost a collective $46.4 million.
“I still have more applications than I have funding,” said Supervisor Jay Wickham. “The more (projects) you fund at the smaller amounts, they have to take it. But if you fund large ones, a lot (of smaller projects) go unfunded.”
Wickham also proposed not allocating the full $19.4 million ARPA amount at this time and deciding max amounts for each type of applicant.
“First, we have to decide if we’re going to spend $19.4 million on these projects right now,” he said. “Clearly I think we’re going to spend less. I think we should have a bucket for external, a bucket for internal and a bucket for future projects.”
As a starting point, Wickham pitched $4 million for external projects.
Supervisor Harley Pothoff seemed to agree with that strategy, tossing out $3.5 million for that category.
ARPA funds do not have to be obligated to projects until Dec. 31, 2024. The act also allows for “unexpected” funding until Dec. 31, 2026.
Projects do have to fall under a handful of categories to qualify for ARPA funds. Ahead of Monday’s meeting, staff had split the external applications between each of those uses.
There were 14 applications which would “support the public health response,” totaling $5.7 million.
Another 22 applications, totaling $7.6 million, would “address negative economic impacts” of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Six applications, for $2.9 million together, would “invest in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.”
The other two applications, for $219,000, would “provide premium pay for essential workers.”
The public health project proposals were presented most prominently, given the ongoing pandemic and their prioritization by members of the public.
“In our opinion, those match those top priorities we found in the community survey,” Raber said.
He presented the results of that community survey, requested by supervisors along with their applications for external organizations earlier this year.
Highest-ranked among the possible categories was “Health and social services (food security, mental health, physical health, employment, equity)” with 19%. Next was “Emergency services: EMS, sheriff services” with 17%. Another 12% prioritized “Business recovery and workforce developments (targeted programs and assistance for businesses and workers).”
The survey only received responses from 319 individuals, however — a problem Wickham predicted when he proposed investing in marketing for the survey, but finding no second from McDonough or Pothoff.
“That’s what I thought — If you don’t spend any money on the survey, you won’t get many results,” Wickham said Monday.
Supervisors will continue consideration of external applications in coming weeks, before turning to internal applications as part of their annual budget process, beginning in January.