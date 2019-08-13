An incumbent and two challengers filed paperwork Monday to run for seats on the Dubuque City Council.
Monday was the first day of the filing period for Iowa cities in which primary elections for municipal positions can be held. The filing period in such cities runs through Aug. 29.
In Dubuque, incumbent David Resnick filed to run for re-election to his at-large seat on the City Council.
Brad Cavanagh filed to run for the Ward 4 seat held by Jake Rios, who previously said he would not run for re-election.
Laura Roussell filed to run for the Ward 2 seat held by Luis Del Toro, who has said he intends to run for re-election.
In municipalities where enough candidates file to trigger a primary election, that election would be held on Oct. 8.
The filing period for Iowa cities without primaries and school boards in the state is from Aug. 26 to Sept. 19.
The fall general election will be held on Nov. 5.