Iowa Department of Natural Resources announced Thursday a new plan to prevent ongoing pollution from a fertilizer spill in Dubuque after more dead fish were found.
DNR fisheries staff on Wednesday reported finding additional dead fish at the site of the spill near the 16th Street Detention Basin, which also now is called Bee Branch Pond, indicating ongoing pollution is entering that body of water. Dead fish in the area first were reported on Tuesday.
The spill at Gavilon near the intersection of Kerper Boulevard and East 12th Street occurred on June 18. Officials said a pump was left running while fertilizer was being transferred from a barge.
An estimated 432,000 gallons of liquid fertilizer overflowed from storage tanks, according to the DNR.
DNR officials have been monitoring the cleanup, and on Thursday, they announced Gavilon had developed a plan with an environmental contractor to end ammonia contamination at the site.
The plan involves pumping air into the pond, recirculating water in the affected area to help dilute the ammonia concentration and flushing the storm drain to treat any ammonia left in the pond, according to the DNR.
The DNR will conduct another fish count, continue to monitor the cleanup and consider appropriate enforcement action, according to the release.