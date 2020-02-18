The family of a Prairie du Chien boy has offered to settle a case in connection with a lawsuit brought against a school district.
Dennis and Talmadge Knight will consent to the dismissal of the case against the Prairie du Chien Area School District if the district pays $20,000, according to court documents.
The two are suing the district and its employees in La Crosse County Circuit Court for negligence after a principal caused a chemical burn on Talmadge’s hand.
The lawsuit demands $50,000 in compensation for damages sustained by Talmadge.
Talmadge, then 14 years old, was burned when then Bluff View Intermediate School Principal Aaron Amundson rubbed a cleaning agent on Knight’s hand to remove something written on it. A jury acquitted Amundson of child abuse during a criminal trial in August 2018, but he resigned from his principal position in May 2019.
The district has until Thursday Feb. 20 to accept the offer, after which a request for dismissal is expected to be filed.