Black men and women were arrested on average at rates disproportionate to their numbers within the City of Dubuque over the past five years.
“When we look at our raw data, we know there are racial disparities in our arrests,” Dubuque Police Chief Mark Dalsing told City Council members this week during the second day of a two-day “Black Lives Matter: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion” work session in advance of an annual council goal-setting session next month. “And it’s something that we have to continue to delve into on an annual basis. We know crime and arrests, therefore, follow poverty. And we know what the poverty situation is in our minority communities in Dubuque.”
In 2018, the most recent year for which data was available, 54% of Black residents in Dubuque County lived below the poverty line, compared to 20.8% nationally. That is also more than five times the poverty rate for white residents in Dubuque County, which stood at 9.5% in 2018, according to census data shared with council members.
Dalsing said the department conducts monthly arrest audits, in which the department’s professional standards office reviews reports, body camera and dashcam footage from arrests of five minority and five white individuals arrested on the same charges. Officers also are sent questionnaires about the arrests to identify potentially problematic behavior and provide a form of intervention and reflection.
Dalsing emphasized that a majority of Dubuque police calls for services and arrests are in direct response to complaints from other people and not officer-initiated.
“So, we also see parallels between arrests and victimization rates,” he said. “Black victimization rate (in Dubuque) is 21.9%, which is significantly higher than Dubuque’s Black population, with a higher percentage of that being Black women,” which might contribute to disparities in Black arrests.
That said, a reimagining of policing likely will need to occur as cities and communities debate police reforms following local and national protests and unrest since the death of George Floyd, Dalsing said.
On Monday, local Black leaders urged city leaders to shift resources from policing to programs that help Black and Hispanic residents.
Among their recommendations is to remove school resource officers in Dubuque Community Schools or curtail their ability to arrest students outside of bringing weapons to school.
Dalsing said while law enforcement is part of a school resource officer’s job, the main focus is on building relationships with students and staff. The officers are involved in restorative justice and mediation with students to resolve problems before possible juvenile court referrals.
“I agree that we should continue to look for alternatives to charges, especially with misdemeanor charges,” he said. “But we can’t ignore other crimes and let them escalate to a time when it becomes a weapons charge. There’s a lot of discretion, diversion and alternate remedies already in place for crimes in schools.”
The Dubuque branch of the NAACP also requested an overhaul of the city’s police relations committee to increase its oversight.
Established in 1993 through a memorandum of understanding with the NAACP in response to accusations of racism, the committee hears complaints about police misconduct regarding civil rights or discrimination. The committee can recommend training, policy changes or mediate between involved parties. It does not make disciplinary decisions, referrals or recommendations.
Committee Chairman Miquel Jackson, who is also vice president of the Dubuque branch of the NAACP, said it would like for the committee to release reports on the state of police complaints, to review all internal affairs investigations and to recommend to the police chief to approve or reject the findings.
Dalsing previously said he would not be opposed to granting additional civilian oversight, but that it would need to come “with a tremendous amount of training” on police use-of-force.
The NAACP also called for the department to reduce the amount of “lethal rounds” available to officers, while increasing the use of “less-lethal rounds.”
Over the past 30-plus years, Dubuque police officers have used lethal force by firing a gun at an individual only three times: in 1986, 1996 and 2009.
“In two of those situations, people armed with knives came after police officers,” Dalsing said. “And in one situation, a subject shot an officer. In all three situations, no lives were lost.
“While we were very fortunate to have such gaps in this category, there are situations every year where lethal force could have been a legitimate and legal option that our officers have been able to de-escalate based on their training.”
Over the past five years, the department has averaged 3,400 arrests per year. Of those, force was needed in 6% of arrests, according to Dalsing.