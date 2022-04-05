A country music star who has notched six No. 1 hits in five years is coming to Dubuque.
His opening act also has multiple No. 1 songs to his name and recently served as a headliner at the Dubuque County Fair.
Brett Young will take the stage on Thursday, June 16, at Five Flags Center, with Chris Lane serving as an opening act. The facility shared details about the event with the Telegraph Herald prior to publicly announcing it this morning.
Tickets for the concert will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 8, at the Five Flags box office and at ticketmaster.com.
A 41-year-old California native who played NCAA Division I baseball, Young has notched six No. 1 hits and one No. 2 hit on the Billboard Country Airplay chart since releasing his EP in 2016. Hitting the top spot have been “Catch,” “Here Tonight,” “In Case You Didn’t Know,” “Like I Loved You,” “Mercy” and “Lady,” which topped the chart last April and was on the chart for 53 weeks.
Young previously played in Dubuque at then-Mystique Casino & Resort in April 2017.
Lane’s last Dubuque stop was much more recent. He served as a headliner at the Dubuque County Fair last summer, drawing nearly 3,700 people. A 37-year-old who grew up in North Carolina, he also played Division I baseball before turning to country music.
Lane has notched three No. 1 hits on the Country Music Airplay chart — with “Big, Big Plans” in 2020, “I Don’t Know About You” in 2019 and “Fix” in 2016. He also has recorded two other Top 10 songs since 2016.
The concert featuring the two stars is the latest big country concert to be scheduled by Five Flags.
The venue this week hosts a concert featuring Dustin Lynch. The Tennessee native has notched eight No. 1 hits and 10 Top 10 hits on the Country Airplay chart. His most recent song to reach the top spot on the chart was “Thinking ‘Bout You,” featuring MacKenzie Porter, which peaked at No. 1 in December.
He takes the stage at Five Flags on Thursday, April 7.