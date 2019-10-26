More than three days after he last was seen leaving an East Dubuque, Ill., bar, police, family and friends still search for clues about a Dubuque’s man’s disappearance.
Authorities searched the Mississippi River and shoreline Wednesday, and flew a drone to aid in their search of Dan Gessner, 28, of 1611 Manson Road.
Gessner, an aspiring stand-up comedian, was last seen leaving the Other Side Bar, 68 Sinsinawa Ave., in downtown East Dubuque at about 3:15 a.m. Monday, according to East Dubuque police. He did not show up to work Monday or Tuesday.
A group of 40 to 50 family and friends fanned out across East Dubuque on Thursday night looking for signs of where Gessner may have gone.
Gessner’s father, Mark Gessner, said to his knowledge, searchers didn’t find a trace.
“You hope for the best and fear the worst at the same time,” Mark Gessner said. “It’s exhausting. You feel numb and you don’t know what else you can do. The support (from police and Dan’s friends) has been overwhelming.”
Both Dubuque and East Dubuque police say they have no updates on Gessner’s disappearance and continue to conduct interviews with people who may have been with, seen or contacted Gessner the night he disappeared.
Gessner is approximately 6-feet, 4-inches tall, weighing 200 to 210 pounds. He was last was seen wearing a black buttoned-down shirt with dark pants and glasses.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact East Dubuque police at 815-747-3913 or Dubuque police at 563-589-4415.