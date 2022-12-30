POTOSI, Wis. -- One person was injured in a 3-vehicle crash Thursday that partially closed a Grant County highway for two and a half hours.
William Murray IV, 30, of Lancaster, reported minor injuries and was treated at the scene, according to the county sheriff's department.
The crash occurred at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 61/Wisconsin 35 north of Potosi. A press release states that Murray was driving south in a van owned by Farmers Telephone Co., of Lancaster, when he came over the crest of a hill and didn't realize a tractor hauling a loaded spreader "was traveling at a slower speed southbound in front of him. Murray said that he didn't have time to stop before striking the rear of the spreader."
That collision pushed the van into the northbound lanes, where it was hit by a northbound vehicle owned by Roehl Transportation.
"The express van came to rest on its driver's side, blocking both northbound lanes of the highway," the release states. "The semi trailer came to rest in the northbound ditch with the semi blocking northbound traffic. The northbound lanes were closed for 2.5 hours while crews cleared the roadway and removed the semi from the ditch."
No other injuries were reported. Authorities did not release the name of the drivers of the tractor and semi.