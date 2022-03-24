MAQUOKETA, Iowa – A presentation on the remnant prairies of Jackson County will be followed by a soup dinner this weekend.

The event will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 27, at Hurstville Interpretive Center, 18670 63rd St., Maquoketa.

Naturalist Tony Vorwald will discuss prairies. A soup dinner prepared by the Friends of Jackson County Conservation will follow.

Donations will be accepted for the dinner, with proceeds befitting the Friends of Jackson County Conservation habitat committee.

Register by calling 563-652-3783 or emailing tony@jacksonccb.com.

