EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. – Authorities said an intoxicated man was injured in a crash Sunday night outside of East Dubuque.
Brian S. Ernat, 53, of Hennepin, was injured but refused medical treatment at the scene, according to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 6:45 p.m. on Illinois 35 just north of Thomas Avenue. A press release states that Ernat was traveling north when he failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway. His vehicle crossed the opposite lane, collided with a sign, returned to the roadway, crossed all lanes of traffic and left the pavement. The vehicle collided with shrubs and came to rest in a yard just north of Illinois 5 West.
Ernat was cited with driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash and improper lane usage.