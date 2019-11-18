An early onslaught of wintry conditions has prompted thousands of local, low-income residents to seek assistance with their heating bills.
Mary Billmeyer, of Operation: New View Community Action Agency, said staffers at the Dubuque facility have been fielding a steady stream of inquiries from area residents in recent weeks. Operation: New View oversees the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
“It definitely seems like the volume of calls have increased this year,” Billmeyer said. “It has been very busy so far.”
She speculated that the abrupt end to fall conditions and the early arrival of cold weather compelled many to reach out to her organization sooner rather than later.
“As soon as we get snow on the ground, that is when we start to see the calls coming in,” she said. “People are preparing for a long, cold winter.”
LIHEAP is a federally funded program that helps low-income households with their home energy bills. Operation: New View serves clients in Delaware, Dubuque and Jackson counties.
Billmeyer said seniors and disabled residents have been able to apply for help since Oct. 1. Other low-income residents have been free to seek assistance since Nov. 1.
Billmeyer said her organization has received nearly 2,000 applications for heating assistance this season. That figure falls below the total from this point last year, but Billmeyer noted this is largely due to procedural differences.
Last winter, residents were permitted to fill out applications from home and mail them in. This year, an in-person meeting is required, meaning many have inquired about assistance but not yet finished the application process. Such face-to-face meetings must be held once every three years, Billmeyer explained.
In other counties, the volume of applications is up substantially.
Amy Esser oversees intake of energy assistance applications in Grant County, Wis. She said 829 applications have been completed since the process began Oct. 1. That is up from about 750 at this point last year.
MEETING THE NEED
Eligibility for LIHEAP varies depending on one’s state of residence and the size of the household. For a single-person household in Iowa, a person’s gross annual income must be at or below $21,858 to qualify for assistance; in Wisconsin, at or below $28,673; and in Illinois, at or below $18,735.
Jack Willey is a longtime member of the Jackson County Board of Supervisors, as well as a board member for Operation: New View.
In Willey’s home county, the jobless rate sat at just 2.2% in September, the latest month for which results have been reported. Dubuque and Delaware counties boast unemployment rates of 2% and 1.7%, respectively.
Willey, however, emphasized that these low numbers fail to present a full picture of the economic situation in eastern Iowa.
“There might be a low unemployment rate, but some of the salaries are not as good as we would like them to be,” he said. “There are a lot of the working poor.”
Marcia Derrer, executive director of Northwestern Illinois Community Action Agency, has observed a similar situation. Her organization serves residents in multiple northwest Illinois counties, including Jo Daviess County, where more than 100 people already have filed applications for the LIHEAP program.
Unemployment in Jo Daviess County was 3.2% in September, compared with 3.6% in the same month last year. Even so, Derrer says many are struggling financially.
“Plenty of people are working,” Derrer said. “Unfortunately, for many of them, they aren’t making high wages.”
HELPING HAND
For multiple local agencies, the services provided to low-income families extend beyond helping them pay bills.
Esser noted that officials with the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program can connect clients with the necessary resources to have a furnace repaired or replaced.
Such services are available to the same low-income residents eligible for assistance with their heating bills. And in many households, Esser explained, the service is a major help.
“You never know when a furnace is going to break down,” she said. “And a lot of families need help with those costs. If you qualify for energy assistance, chances are that you cannot afford to put in a new furnace.”
Many local agencies also provide weatherization services to clients.
Derrer, of Northwestern Illinois Community Action Agency, said such efforts can make a long-term, positive impact when it comes to cutting down on heating costs.
“There are a lot of homes that are not very energy efficient,” Derrer said. “They might have windows leaking and various other ways they are losing heat. Many people want to have something done to lower their energy bills.”