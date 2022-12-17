Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
BELMONT, Wis. — A fire early Thursday engulfed a mechanic shop in southwest Wisconsin.
Lafayette County Sheriff Reg Gill said the department received a call at about 3:50 a.m. Thursday about a fire at Shoey’s Diesel Repair in Belmont.
Gill said the shop was “fully engulfed” when deputies arrived on scene. No one was in the structure at the time.
Fire departments from Belmont, Platteville and Mineral Point responded to the scene. As of Friday morning, Gill said he had not heard anything related to the cause of the blaze.
The Belmont Fire Department did not respond to a call for comment.
