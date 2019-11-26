Two people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Dubuque.
Mary C. Plein, 57, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital with minor back pain, and Cody A. Newcomer, 28, of Dubuque, transported himself to a hospital for treatment of minor elbow and neck pain, according to Dubuque police.
The crash occurred at about 4 p.m. at the intersection of North Grandview Avenue and Kane Street. Police said Plein had been traveling north on North Grandview and was stopped at the stop sign at the intersection when she pulled out and her vehicle was broadsided by Newcomer's vehicle, which was traveling east on Kane.
Plein was cited with failure to obey a stop sign.