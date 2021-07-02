Ashlee Luensmann wielded a spatula as she mixed together ingredients for a vanilla frosting on Thursday afternoon at the University of Dubuque.
With some milk and plenty of stirring, the 10-year-old and her teammates concocted a mix of red, white and blue frosting for Fourth of July-themed cupcakes.
“This is going to taste so good,” Ashlee said.
She and her peers have spent their week learning about baking from scratch during the “Cupcake Bake-off” class at this year’s UD for Kids. About 330 outgoing first- through seventh-graders are taking weeklong courses through the program this summer, learning about a variety of topics such as acting, aviation, magic tricks, art and science.
By learning the basics of baking, students in the cupcake-making course gain skills that they can tap into long after the week is over, said Janna Hammer, food service manager at UD’s Heritage Center, who is instructing the class.
“I think the chance to do some scratch cooking and get excited about it is really good,” she said. “... They get to learn from that and have fun with it. They can take this with them forever.”
On Thursday, children gathered around tables in the Barbara and Jack Smeltzer Dining Hall to prepare their frostings for the afternoon’s bake-off competition.
Ashlee teamed up with Braylee Petitgout, 9; Adelyn Peat, 10; and Kailyn Peat, 10; for the Independence Day-themed cupcakes, which they baked Wednesday and decorated on Thursday. The process came with a bit of improvisation — the cupcakes didn’t rise enough, so the girls decided to forgo a blueberry filling and stack the cupcakes two high, instead.
“I like how they turned out now,” Kailyn said.
She said she took an interest in the class because she enjoys baking and comes from a big family.
“We have eight people in our family, including me, so we get to make really big meals a lot, so cooking is one of my favorite hobbies,” she said.
Over the course of the week, Hammer showed students how to make vanilla and chocolate cupcakes and frosting from scratch.
After that, they modified their recipes and came up with products to serve a panel of judges on Thursday.
“I advance on their ideas, try to make them think bigger and try to make them think more outside of the box,” Hammer said.
Throughout the week, students learn a variety of baking skills.
“I think they really learn a lot, and just getting to be creative in general, I think is really good,” Hammer said.
Chesnie Rosenthal and her teammates — Alli Abt, Ava Lange and Lola Scharpf — made chocolate cupcakes with M&M’s inside, topped with blue frosting, a yellow frosting star and an M&M on top.
Chesnie said an aspect of baking she particularly enjoys is tasting the food because it has to be perfect. She also enjoys mixing and smashing ingredients.
“If you think baking is kind of harder, it’s actually really fun if it’s with a group of girls you know,” she said.