BOSCOBEL, Wis. — Boscobel Area School District officials will host a series of informational meetings this month to inform voters of an upcoming $21.5 million ballot initiative.
If approved, the funds would be used for a series of facility improvements that include renovations and expansion at the middle school/high school building. District residents will be asked to vote on the matter on the April 4 ballot.
The measure would fund plans to create necessary space to move fourth- and fifth-graders to the middle-high school building, allowing pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students to move into the elementary school. That would allow the district to close the Rock School, which currently houses the district’s youngest students.
The referendum also would fund an additional gym at the middle/high school building, as well as around $900,000 worth of general repairs across the district.
If approved, the estimated maximum tax increase from the $21.5 million bond would be $2.36 per $1,000 in taxable property value.
Informational meetings will be held in person from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, and Thursday, March 16, at the middle/high school cafeteria and held virtually from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 21. More information about the referendum is available online at boscobel.k12.wi.us/general-8.
