BOSCOBEL, Wis. — Boscobel Area School District officials will host a series of informational meetings this month to inform voters of an upcoming $21.5 million ballot initiative.

If approved, the funds would be used for a series of facility improvements that include renovations and expansion at the middle school/high school building. District residents will be asked to vote on the matter on the April 4 ballot.

