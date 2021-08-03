DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Iowa residents who won a lottery to buy tickets to next week's Major League Baseball game in Dyersville are being asked to shell out hundreds of dollars for the seats.
Two local residents who spoke with the Telegraph Herald after tickets went on sale at 11 a.m. today said they were priced at $375 each. Each person was eligible to buy two seats.
The lottery winners were notified at about 4 p.m. Monday that they would be able to buy tickets today, but pricing details weren't available until they logged on after 11 a.m. today.
The MLB last month announced the Iowans-only lottery for the Thursday, Aug. 12, game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees at the Field of Dreams, but officials have not indicated how many seats are allocated to Iowa residents.
The Dyersville stadium has a seating capacity of 8,000, and season ticket holders of both the White Sox and Yankees also had a chance to enter lotteries for tickets.
Dubuque resident Brian Steuer, 43, was among the Iowa residents selected. He said instructions sent to him on Monday indicated that his tickets are good for bench-style seating along the third-base side, extending toward left field. The two tickets come with one parking pass.
Tickets were sold to lottery winners on a first-come, first-served basis and were not guaranteed.
Steuer said instructions from the MLB indicated that the view from some seats might be obstructed and that winners might purchase seats that are not in consecutive order.
All tickets are digital and delivered through an MLB app, he said, and will be scanned at turnstiles using a smartphone.
He said ticket purchasers also must provide an Iowa credit card address, according to the MLB instructions.