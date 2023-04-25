Trampled by Turtles

Trampled by Turtles will perform at Q Casino's Back Waters Stage on Sept. 15.

A Minnesota-based rock and bluegrass band will headline a show as part of a Dubuque summer concert series. 

Trampled by Turtles will perform at Q Casino's Back Waters Stage on Sept. 15, according to a press release. Charles Wesley Godwin, a country and folk singer from West Virginia, will be the show's supporting act. 

