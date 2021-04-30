Many community swimming pools will return to more normal operations this year after the COVID-19 pandemic prompted changes and closures last summer.
Local officials plan to open all 26 pools in the Telegraph Herald coverage area this summer. City of Dubuque officials previously announced plans to reopen Flora and Sutton pools on June 1 with some restrictions and modified hours.
The following list outlines how other communities plan to open their pools, though officials noted plans could change depending on the pandemic’s progression.
Clayton County
Elkader Swimming Pool
- Opening day: May 28
- Open swim hours: 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 1 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday
- Restrictions: Officials recommend mask-wearing and social distancing. There will be no capacity limit, but crowd size will be monitored.
- Phone: 563-245-1510
Guttenberg Municipal Swimming Pool
- Opening day: June 3
- Open swim hours: 1 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. daily
- Restrictions: There will be a 50% capacity limit of 100 patrons at a time. Depending on how the pandemic continues, a higher limit might be instituted later.
- Phone: 563-252-1109
Delaware County
Colesburg Swimming Pool
- Opening day: Likely around Memorial Day
- Hours and restrictions: Officials said more detailed plans have not been established yet and will depend on pool staffing numbers.
- Phone: 563-856-4065
Earlville Aquatic Center
- Opening day: Sometime Memorial Day weekend
- Open swim hours: 1 to 4:30 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
- Restrictions: None as of now
- Phone: 563-923-5355
Edgewood Municipal Pool
- Opening day: May 31
- Open swim hours: 1 to 5 p.m. and 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
- Restrictions: None as of now
- Phone: 563-928-6628
Hopkinton Municipal Pool
- Opening day: May 30
- Open swim hours: 1 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. daily
- Restrictions: None as of now
- Phone: 563-926-2433
Manchester Family Aquatic Center
- Opening day: May 29
- Open swim hours: 1 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
- Restrictions: Officials said they will arrange the center to achieve as much social distancing as possible. A patron limit will not be in place.
- Phone: 563-927-1160
Dubuque County
Cascade Municipal Pool
- Opening day: May 31
- Open swim hours: 1 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8:30 p.m. daily
- Restrictions: None as of now
- Phone: 563-852-3842
Dyersville Aquatic Center
- Opening day: May 29
- Open swim hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
- Restrictions: Swimming lesson classes will be capped at 10 students. Officials said there will be no other restrictions, but pool passes will not be refunded if changes are put in place later.
- Phone: 563-875-8675
Jackson County
Bellevue Municipal Pool
- Opening day: June 1
- Open swim hours: 1 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. daily
- Restrictions: Officials are still considering whether to require face masks until patrons get to the pool area.
- Phone: 563-872-3242
Jones County
Monticello Aquatic Center
- Opening day: May 31
- Open swim hours: 1 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; 12 to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
- Restrictions: None as of now
- Phone: 319-465-6523
Crawford County
Prairie du Chien Wacouta Aquatic Center
- Opening day: June 5
- Open swim hours: 1 to 4:30 p.m. daily; 6 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- Restrictions: The pool will operate at 50% capacity, which officials said is 336 patrons. Masks will be required when walking around the pool.
- Phone: 608-326-8071
Grant County
Boscobel Swimming Pool
- Officials will discuss plans for reopening the pool at a Tuesday, May 4, meeting and then announce details later.
- Phone: 608-375-5884
Cassville’s Penny & Myra Eckstein Municipal Swimming Pool
- Opening day: May 29
- Open swim hours: 12:30 to 4:50 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. daily
- Restrictions: None as of now
- Phone: 608-725-2166
Fennimore Community Pool
- Opening day: June 1
- Open swim hours: 12 to 6 p.m. daily
- Restrictions: None as of now
- Phone: 608-852-8292
Lancaster Municipal Swimming Pool
- Opening day: June 6
- Open swim hours: Likely 1 to 8 p.m. daily.
- Restrictions: None anticipated currently, but plans will be discussed at a May 17 City Council meeting.
- Phone: 608-723-2495
Montfort Pool
- Opening day: June 4
- Hours and restrictions: Plans are still being discussed, and city officials will share details at a later date.
- Phone: 608-943-8228
Muscoda Swimming Pool
- Opening day: June 5
- Open swim hours: 12 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. daily
- Restrictions: Swimming lessons may be scaled back, but no restrictions are currently in place.
- Phone: 608-739-3801
Platteville Family Aquatic Center
- Opening day: June 5
- Open swim hours: 1 to 4:50 p.m. and 6:15 to 8:15 daily
- Restrictions: Masks will be required when walking around the pool area, and the concession stand will not open. Officials said they hope to increase their capacity limit from last year’s 100 patrons, but plans have not been finalized.
- Phone: 608-348-5186
Iowa County
Mineral Point Public Pool
- Officials said no plans for the pool reopening have been made yet as the city transitions to new leadership following the retirement of its parks and recreation director. However, the pool is expected to open this summer.
- Phone: 608-987-2175
Lafayette County
Darlington Swimming Pool
- Opening day: Either June 4 or June 5
- Open swim hours: 12:30 to 8:30 p.m. daily
- Restrictions: None as of now
- Phone: 608-776-3102
Shullsburg Badger Pool
- Opening date: June 5
- Hours and restrictions: No plans have been made yet as officials try to hire more lifeguards.
- Phone: 608-965-4977
Jo Daviess County
East Dubuque Dunleith Park and Aquatic Center
- Park officials did not return calls for this story, but a post on the Dunleith Park District’s Facebook page said officials anticipate opening the pool at 50% capacity at the end of May.
- Phone: 815-747-3100
Galena Alice T. Virtue Memorial Pool
- Opening day: June 4
- Open swim hours: Two sessions of 125 patrons each will be offered daily. Swimmers can sign up for a 1 to 3:30 p.m. session or a 4 to 6:30 p.m. session. People can register starting May 25 by calling the pool or city hall or online at galenapool.com.
- Restrictions: Patrons will undergo a COVID-19 screening outside the pool office. Masks will be required when walking around the pool area.
- Phone: 815-777-0802