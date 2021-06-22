APPLE CANYON LAKE, Ill. -- A new children’s garden will open this weekend at Apple Canyon Lake.
The Apple Canyon Lake Garden Club will host a grand opening for the new Children’s Garden from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 26, at Apple Canyon Lake Clubhouse, 14A157 Canyon Club Drive.
According to the organization’s Facebook page, attendees can learn how to read a rain gauge, sundial or thermometer, place earthworms in the garden and submit a name for the garden’s resident gnome.
Local author P.J. HarteNaus, of the award-winning “Belden Boy” series, also will read some of her books to children.
The event is free and open to the public.