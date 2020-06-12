Plans to build a new Resurrection Elementary School in Dubuque have been put on hold for now.
Officials opted not to start construction on the project this year amid uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, said the Rev. Phil Gibbs, pastor at Church of the Resurrection.
However, he said he remains hopeful that the construction of the new Catholic school will commence next spring.
“We’re cautiously optimistic in light of the current circumstances,” he said. “We just want to be respectful of where people are at but also responsive to the needs of our kids.”
Parish and school leaders have worked on plans for the new school for more than a year. Officials plan to demolish the wing of the current school located north of the gym and construct a three-story building in its place. The new school will house elementary school and early child care offerings.
At one point, officials had hoped to break ground at the end of the recently completed school year.
That was before the COVID-19 pandemic led to the closure of school buildings, skyrocketing unemployment and economic uncertainties.
During the pandemic, Church of the Resurrection leaders paused their capital campaign to help pay for construction of the new building.
The project is expected to cost about $9.6 million, with $3.55 million to be raised through the parish’s campaign. An anonymous donor has pledged an additional $2.5 million, and Holy Family Catholic Schools pledged to raise another $3.55 million.
Parish leaders continued raising funds during the pandemic but have not been actively soliciting donations. Even so, the church still has raised more than $1 million so far, Gibbs said.
“Things are on pause in terms of determining the timing and the approach, and it all depends on this pandemic and the economic situation turning around to be in a more favorable light,” Gibbs said. “Who knows what’s going to happen, but there’s no sense rushing into things if there’s a sense of hesitancy or if there’s some fear out there.”
The current school was built in 1961. The school is operated by Holy Family, but the building is owned by Resurrection parish, so church leaders ultimately are responsible for decisions about major building improvements.
Resurrection will be one of the three remaining elementary programs in Holy Family this fall, following the closure of Holy Ghost Elementary School and the English-based program at St. Anthony Elementary School due to low enrollment and the potential for cost savings.
Holy Family Chief Administrator Phillip Bormann said officials are excited to see the new school constructed, even if the time line is different than planned.
He said the system has pledged to raise its share of funding for the project but will wait to move forward until economic conditions are more favorable.
“We would have liked to have seen the project (start) as planned,” Bormann said. “However, we’re still incredibly thankful that we will be building, and we’re hopeful that this continues soon.”
Project leaders considered trying to break ground on the school this fall because they could have seen potential cost savings at a time when businesses are looking for work.
However, pandemic-fueled uncertainties around health, the economy and what educational programming will look like in the fall made it evident that the project could not go forward this year, Gibbs said.
Capital campaign leaders now are waiting for the right time to begin fundraising again in earnest. Gibbs said he hopes the construction of the new school could start next spring but acknowledged that uncertainty around that time line still exists.
While the project time line is on hold for now, parish leaders seek to continue reinforcing that the work needs to be completed in the future.
“If there’s any message we’d like to send out there, it’s still a project at hand, and there’s hopes that it’ll be done in the near future,” Gibbs said.