After a snowy winter, City of Dubuque staff have roused dozens of city parks from hibernation, officially fully opening them today for the 2023 season.
“That means pavilions are rented out, gates are unlocked, water is turned on and restrooms are opened,” said Park Division Manager Stephen Fehsal on Friday.
With 48 developed parks in the city, this season opener has meant plenty of work for Fehsal’s staff. But the wide variety of parks in the city’s portfolio also offers many options for residents and visitors, depending on what they want to do.
Recommended for you
The city’s marquee destinations such as Eagle Point Park and the Miracle League of Dubuque Complex at Veterans Memorial Park draw many visitors daily throughout the warm months.
But Fehsal said the city has plenty of less-known parks with a lot to offer. Those include his top pick for a quiet picnic: Cleveland Park, 625 Cleveland Ave.
“Cleveland Park is up high and overlooks the city and the (Mississippi) River, so has a cool view of the Julien Dubuque Bridge and the water,” he said. “But it’s smaller. It has a little playground and a picnic area people could eat at while enjoying the view.”
With the Mississippi River having reached its third-highest flood crest last weekend, Fehsal said Eagle Point Park does have some timely benefits to offer visitors.
“It’s definitely the park where you can see the Mississippi River and the Lock & Dam (No. 11) best,” he said. “Even though the river’s going down, the flood has made it popular the last couple of weeks. You can still see what all is going on.”
Chris Reynard — who grew up in Jo Daviess County, Ill., but now lives in Waterloo — stopped by Eagle Point Park on her way into town for the 2023 Vintage Torque Fest, which is being held this weekend at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds.
“I had just been seeing the flood on the news, but my aunt said I really needed to see it from up here,” she said.
Eagle Point Park is one of several city parks where leashed pets are not allowed, though most do allow pets. More information about parks in which pets are allowed is available at cityofdubuque.org/2740/Pet-Friendly-Community.
For dog walkers still wanting to be near the river, Fehsal recommended A.Y. McDonald Park.
“That one is right on the river and has a small trail loop that goes around it where you can walk your dog or just enjoy,” he said.
Fehsal also said public use of the inclusive playground and other amenities at Veterans Memorial Park are getting more popular all the time as the community gets to know them.
“The Miracle League complex has been open a while, but it is still an amazing place to visit,” he said. “It’s always busy. It has one of our largest, newest playgrounds. And we have nine dedicated pickleball courts. We have the frisbee golf complex out there, as well.”
For an option a little closer to nature, Fehsal recommended Bergfeld Recreation Area, 7600 Chavenelle Road, which features trails, a wooded area along the Middle Fork of Catfish Creek and a pond.
“You can fish in the pond or you can walk the trail system, which weaves through the industrial center out there,” he said. “It’s pretty unique.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.