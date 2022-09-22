Lawyers for the company that owns Table Mound Mobile Home Park and a tenant whose housing choice voucher the company refused to take made arguments before a federal appeals court Wednesday regarding whether the park operator should be obligated to accommodate the tenant.

The oral arguments were made before the Eighth Circuit in St. Louis. Attorneys for Impact Communities, owner of the Table Mound park in the Key West area, and Suellen Klossner, a resident of the mobile home park who has received Social Security disability benefits since 1993, debated whether the operator should be required to depart from its policy against taking federal housing choice vouchers and accept the voucher that Klossner sought after Impact raised rent.

Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.

