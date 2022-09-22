Lawyers for the company that owns Table Mound Mobile Home Park and a tenant whose housing choice voucher the company refused to take made arguments before a federal appeals court Wednesday regarding whether the park operator should be obligated to accommodate the tenant.
The oral arguments were made before the Eighth Circuit in St. Louis. Attorneys for Impact Communities, owner of the Table Mound park in the Key West area, and Suellen Klossner, a resident of the mobile home park who has received Social Security disability benefits since 1993, debated whether the operator should be required to depart from its policy against taking federal housing choice vouchers and accept the voucher that Klossner sought after Impact raised rent.
Klossner suffers from bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder as well as several debilitating physical conditions. She sued Impact in September 2020 after the company raised rent and utility rates from 30% to more than 50% of her income over three years, and then refused to take the housing choice voucher that Klossner sought from the City of Dubuque’s housing authority.
The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Iowa initially ruled in favor of Klossner in October on her right to use the voucher, though it denied a $35,000 claim for emotional damages.
Abbey Furlong, of Davenport, Iowa, law firm Lane and Waterman, represented Impact Communities, which purchased the Table Mound park in 2017. Furlong said the attorneys for Klossner did not establish that she needed the voucher to cover rent or could have afforded the mobile home had she not been disabled and, thus, would enjoy an unfair advantage over her fellow tenants.
“The (Fair Housing Act) was not meant to elevate the right of the handicapped over the nonhandicapped,” Furlong said.
Impact also argued having to take Klossner’s voucher would pose an undue burden on the company, including a “third-party contract” with the federal government to receive its share of the rent, and leave the company open to having to accept housing choice vouchers from other park tenants with disabilities in the future.
Attorneys for Klossner, in turn, said Impact exaggerated the burden posed by accepting the voucher and was rejecting a “mutually beneficial” deal at both parties’ expense.
“This is about a 63-year-old woman with severe psychiatric conditions who stands to lose her home of 13 years,” said Todd Schmidt, of Iowa Legal Aid.
He argued that Impact, which owns 185 mobile home communities with more than 22,000 residents nationwide, is a sophisticated company with the means to maintain a contract with the federal government — especially given it operated mobile home parks in two states that mandated landlords accept housing vouchers and had “grandfathered” in housing vouchers at other communities it had purchased.
Also arguing the case on Klossner’s behalf was Jason Lee, of the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division, which filed an amicus curiae brief in March.
Advocacy group Disability Rights Iowa also submitted briefs in support of Klossner, as did the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights on behalf of manufactured home tenants’ advocate MHaction.
A ruling will be issued by the court at a later date.
Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.