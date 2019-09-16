A woman was hurt in a two-vehicle crash Friday in Dubuque.
Doris M. Jansen, 76, of Cuba City, Wis., was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of knee and ankle injuries, according to Dubuque police.
Police said a vehicle driven by Austin A. Feyen, 21, of Fond du Lac, Wis., was in the westbound lanes of Dodge Street and had been stopped for a red light that just had turned green at the intersection with Cedar Cross Road at 9:24 a.m.
Jansen was traveling in the westbound lanes of Dodge Street and struck Feyen’s vehicle at full speed, the police report stated. Jansen’s vehicle then rolled through the intersection and down a hill, where it struck a phone box.
Jansen said she was cut off by a semi-tractor trailer and distracted prior to the crash.
Jansen was cited with failure to maintain control.