DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- Hy-Vee Inc. is moving into Dyersville.
The supermarket chain today announced that it will acquire six former Shopko locations in Iowa, including the former Shopko Hometown store in Dyersville.
All will reopen by "late summer" as Hy-Vee Dollar Fresh stores, according to a press release.
"Dollar Fresh locations are designed to offer customers in smaller communities a fresh, new product selection at low prices," the release states. "Customers will find a full selection of grocery items, a bakery section with a full range of fresh-baked items, a dollar section, a Wall of Value, ready-to-eat meal offerings and other services."
The Shopko Hometown store at 1201 12th Ave. SE in Dyersville closed last year as all stores in the company were shuttered. Twenty-eight employees in Dyersville lost their jobs.
Hy-Vee launched its first Dollar Fresh store in the fall of 2018 in Osceola, and it now operates six such stores.
Today's announcement doubles that total. In addition to Dyersville, former Shopkos also will reopen as Dollar Fresh locations in Cresco, Hampton, Oelwein, Vinton and Waukon.
This story will be updated.