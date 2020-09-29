LANCASTER, Wis. — The City of Lancaster generated more than $20,000 in revenue this year from its new municipal swimming pool, opened at a limited capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to officials.
While that is down more than $3,000 from the previous year’s revenue, city officials remain optimistic.
The city had no revenue from concessions or swimming lessons, as neither were offered. Expenses were more than $90,000 — down from nearly $100,000 last year. Additionally, last year’s operating loss was $75,300. This year, it was $71,200.
Officials said this is typical for the municipal swimming pool, which had an operating loss of $80,000 in 2018.
Attendance to open swimming was more than 7,000, compared to more than 5,100 people last year, when capacity wasn’t limited.
Overall attendance — which included lap swim, water aerobics and zumba — was nearly 8,300, an average daily attendance of 98. Last year’s average daily attendance was 81.