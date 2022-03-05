Dubuque County Recorder John Murphy is seeking a third term in the office.
A Democrat, Murphy pointed to strides made in records modernization and office renovations as proof of the recorder’s office improvement under his leadership. He has been in the role since 2015. No other candidates have announced their intention to run for the seat yet, and the filing period for county positions opens on Monday, March 7.
Murphy said that when he assumed the role, the recorder’s office had been in dire need of updating. So, modernization became one of his top priorities.
“When I came in, literally there were servers in the attic of the courthouse,” he said. “Every night someone would go home with a disc, just in case the place burned down, we had the latest copy. Now, it’s all hosted in a Tier 4 data center, which is what banks use to preserve that data as best as possible.”
Murphy also led his office in digitizing all county land records, which he said is the first in Iowa to do so and among only 12 nationwide. The office also digitized all vital record indexes and military discharges and acquired property check software “to provide peace of mind to property owners.”
Some of this digitization made it easier for Murphy to steer his office through the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
“The software vendor that we used for our land record software, part of their selling point was that as long as we had a computer, a scanner and internet connection, we can set up an office anywhere,” Murphy said. “There was open space in the old jail. So to protect each other and to protect the operation, we kept (the staff in) two separate groups. Then, if one group had an exposure to COVID, the other group could keep working.”
Murphy took advantage of the time when his staff was split to renovate the office, which he said improved accessibility, privacy and security.
“Our public terminals did not meet (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliance. You had to go up several stairs to utilize them,” he said. “With these vital records, there are often conversations about paternity and whatnot. We wanted you to be able to have those conversations privately. And when I came into the office, where customers would walk to the public terminals, they literally were walking past our cash drawers.”
Murphy also said that during his tenure, the office has been self-sustaining and efficient, with one of the smallest staffs among counties with a population of more than 40,000. He said his office has given $700,000 back to the county, “through services, not taxes.”