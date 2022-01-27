Dubuque County reported 683 new cases of COVID-19 in the week ending Wednesday, a drop from the more than 1,000 new cases reported in the previous week.
Local health officials said they hope the decrease is the beginning of a downward trend.
Dubuque County Health Department interim-Director Samantha Kloft gave several possible reasons for the dip in cases, including a combination of vaccinations and natural immunity stemming from the large number of cases in recent months.
Dubuque County has seen more than 7,000 new cases since early November. As of Wednesday, 59,687 county residents age 5 and older had been fully vaccinated. Of those, 32,025 also have received a booster dose.
“All of that plays a part in it,” Kloft said. “With this specific (omicron) variant, there is the high rate at which it has been able to spread. But similar to our other peaks, this is going down very quickly.”
She also noted that the most recent surge has followed a similar trajectory to the spike in cases in late 2020 — a significant but steady climb, a small dip, then a rapid spike. After the spike in the late 2020 surge, new positive cases plummeted.
“It has been really close, trend-wise so far,” she said. “Of course, it’s difficult to predict if that trend will continue.”
Other dips in this winter’s surge have coincided with a low number of tests reported in the same week. That was the case in the week ending Wednesday, during which 2,140 tests were recorded, down from 2,976 the previous week.
Public health officials have warned that state-reported figures don’t convey the true spread of COVID-19 locally as many people take at-home tests for the disease, and those positive cases are not reported to the state.
However, people regularly are tested when they feel sick, Kloft said, so the drop in reported cases still could be a sign of fewer cases in the last week.
Despite the decline in new cases, Dubuque County saw seven new COVID-19 related deaths in the week ending Wednesday, up from one the previous week.
There were fewer COVID-19 patients in Dubuque hospitals on Wednesday compared to Jan. 19. UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital and MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center reported 26 people hospitalized with COVID-19, down from 39 a week earlier.
“At Finley Hospital, we are seeing fewer people who test positive for COVID-19 coming to the hospital,” Pat Lehmkuhl, an infection preventionist at Finley, said in an email to the Telegraph Herald.
Sandra Larson, newly elected chairwoman of the Dubuque County Board of Health, said the week’s drop in new cases has board members cautiously considering adjustments to pandemic management.
“We’re not there yet,” she said. “We’re maintaining our recommendations. But a gradual pivot is coming from crisis to control.”
Both she and Kloft said residents still should remain cautious in seeking to slow the spread of COVID-19, noting that “pandemic fatigue” has continued to grow.
“When it’s gone on for this long, it can be easy to forget,” Kloft said. “But there are people still getting sick, still dying. It is still spreading locally, nationally and internationally. We need to do our own part to make sure we’re not contributing to spread and this pandemic staying longer.”
Other local counties saw a mix of trends in new COVID-19 cases over the past week.
In Iowa, Delaware County saw 129 new cases in the week ending Wednesday, down from 175 in the previous week. Jackson County saw 167 new cases in the past week, down from 194. Jones County saw 195 new cases, down from 249.
Clayton County, Iowa, saw 128 new cases in the past week, up from 115 the week ending Jan. 19.
In Wisconsin, Grant County had 592 new cases the week ending Wednesday, up from 294 the week prior. Crawford County saw 301 new cases in the one-week span, up from 139. Iowa County had 330 new cases, up from 197. Lafayette County saw 186 new cases, up from 111.
Jo Davies County, Ill., had 195 new cases the week ending Wednesday, down from 208 the week ending Jan. 19.