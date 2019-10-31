Former Vice President Joe Biden spent much of his Wednesday night campaign stop in Dubuque differentiating himself from President Donald Trump, highlighting character and values.
The Democratic presidential candidate focused that message on the issues of climate change and foreign policy, both of which promise to be major discussion points in the months leading up to the November 2020 election.
Before he took the stage at Loras College, Biden visited Mount. St. Francis in Dubuque. Biden also told the Telegraph Herald his Catholic faith and politics coincide in that they focus on “ending the abuse of power, as well as treating everyone with dignity and honor.”
“I don’t impose my faith on anybody else, but there’s a basic thrust that goes through all confessional faiths, that you have an obligation beyond yourself,” he told the crowd of 300 Wednesday night. “Nobody should be left behind. That is consistent with Christian faiths, Jewish faiths, the Muslim faith, without getting into doctrine.”
During one moment, Biden told a group of college students situated behind him — turning away from the microphones and cameras — that the nation needs a president who will inspire them the way John F. Kennedy once inspired him to first seek national office.
Several times during the event, he talked about “restoring the soul of America.”
Biden was introduced onstage by Dubuque’s Teri Goodmann, a longtime friend of the Biden family. She said that she sees Biden as the person best suited to accomplishing that goal.
“I really believe we can truly get through this,” she said. “The way we do it is by choosing a leader who has worked internationally, knows the players, can put the chaos that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and Trump have created globally back in order. We can elect a president who can restore the soul of the country.”
Biden said a crucial part of that is to retake America’s seat in global efforts to counteract climate change.
“A country that ignores the threat to the very survival of this planet isn’t just trouble,” he told the crowd. “It is morally bankrupt.”
Biden spent Wednesday morning visiting Big River United Energy in Dyersville. He told the Telegraph Herald before his event that supporting agricultural producers in Iowa and addressing climate concerns can go hand in hand.
“We should also turn American agriculture into the first net-zero emitter by using the soil, using products that absorb carbon,” he said. “That’s what I talk about in my plan. But there have to be some hard rules laid down in this decade so that by 2030, we’re well along the way in terms of transportation, in terms of energy, in terms of wind and a whole range of alternatives.”
Biden also tipped his hat to the ethanol industry.
“The positive is these are good-paying jobs,” he said. “It keeps corn-growers in business during this ridiculous (trade) war (Trump) has going on with China, where we are talking about the wrong thing. We should be arguing about intellectual property, but instead we’re arguing about corn markets.”
Biden told the crowd that his foreign policy credentials will be critical starting on day one of a presidency.
“The next president is going to inherit a divided nation and divided world,” he said. “It’s going to take someone who can demand respect from leaders on the world stage. There’s going to be no time for on-the-job training.”
The Republican Party of Iowa took shots at Biden in a release on Tuesday.
“Once thought to be the obvious front-runner for the Democratic presidential nomination, Biden’s Iowa campaign is falling apart,” party spokesman Aaron Britt said in the release. “‘Quid Pro Joe’ has been focused on undoing the 2016 election and baselessly attacking President Trump, but perhaps he should spend more time getting his internal house in order.”
Loras College student Cesar Vega waited in line for a photo with Biden but said he would have preferred more specifics from the former vice president.
“He addressed the issues, but not much the problem-solving,” Vega said.