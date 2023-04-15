DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — Leaders of a Dubuque manufacturing company have announced plans to construct a brass foundry in a nearby Southwest Wisconsin industrial park.

A press release from A.Y. McDonald Mfg. Co., which manufactures water works brass, plumbing valves, pumps and natural gas products, states that “pending certain approvals,” the company will begin construction this year on the foundry. It will be located on Old Highway Road near Wisconsin Woodworks Inc., just outside of Dickeyville.

