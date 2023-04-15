DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — Leaders of a Dubuque manufacturing company have announced plans to construct a brass foundry in a nearby Southwest Wisconsin industrial park.
A press release from A.Y. McDonald Mfg. Co., which manufactures water works brass, plumbing valves, pumps and natural gas products, states that “pending certain approvals,” the company will begin construction this year on the foundry. It will be located on Old Highway Road near Wisconsin Woodworks Inc., just outside of Dickeyville.
The release describes the project as a “new state-of-the-art” foundry that will be the largest project in the company’s 167-year history.
“In a time when most companies go where the best incentive packages take them, we made the commitment early on to build our next foundry where our current foundry co-workers live, and that is right here in the tri-state area,” said Rob McDonald, CEO of A.Y. McDonald Mfg. Co., in the release. “Our new foundry will be built on a 100-acre parcel in a new industrial park being co-developed by A.Y. McDonald and Jeff Kaiser. This large parcel will serve the growth needs of the company for generations to come.”
Recommended for you
The release states that the company aims to have the Dickeyville foundry fully operational by 2026. Officials anticipate that current brass foundry in Dubuque then will be decommissioned and the space “converted to other manufacturing operations,” according to the release.
“The Dubuque headquarters and factory operations will continue and be unaffected by the future move of foundry operations,” the release states.
On Friday, A.Y. McDonald Director of Marketing Justin Mills declined to share additional details regarding the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.