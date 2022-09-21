Question: I recently noticed what appears to be a construction project underway at the northeast corner of Flora Park in Dubuque. What is being built there?
Answer: City of Dubuque officials are in the process of creating a detention basin to the east of Flora Park Drive and south of Wilbricht Lane aimed at alleviating localized flooding.
“Currently, during even moderate rains, that storm sewer becomes overwhelmed, and stormwater will come out of the storm sewer in the backyards of the homes on Glendale Court,” said Deron Muehring, a civil engineer with the city. “... This is pretty frequent.”
Crews will create a deeper, grassed area that can handle bigger storms so water will collect in the basin and drain away, Muehring said.
As part of the work, the city also will shift the north part of Flora Park Drive to the west to make space for a larger detention basin.
Muehring said that work on the detention basin and road is expected to take three to four weeks total, and some landscaping work in the area will be completed in the fall. The north end of Flora Park Drive temporarily will close during construction.
The project’s cost is estimated at $378,000.
Muehring noted that in addition to helping with localized flooding, the project also will benefit other parts of the storm sewer system downstream.
“It just allows the downstream sewer to work better (and) allows it to drain more efficiently,” he said.
Question: When a school bus is stopped at the corner of a four-way intersection with its red flashing lights on, what are the rules for stopping? For example, if a bus is stopped facing south, does east-west traffic without a stop sign need to stop? At four-way stops, should everyone remain stopped until the bus turns its lights off?
Answer: Iowa code states that drivers meeting or overtaking a school bus must stop their vehicles when the bus is stopped with its signal arm extended. Drivers cannot pass school buses flashing red or amber signal lights.
The Iowa Department of Transportation outlines scenarios in which drivers must stop for a school bus.
On a two- or three-lane road, drivers approaching the bus from the rear must stop behind the school bus and remain stopped until the bus starts moving again. Drivers approaching the bus from the front also must stop.
On roads with two or more lanes in each direction, drivers approaching the bus from the rear are required to stop when the bus has its stop arm extended. Drivers approaching the bus from the front in the opposite lanes are not required to stop.
Dubuque Police Department Lt. Ted McClimon said that in the case of a four-way intersection, traffic driving perpendicular to a stopped school bus would not be required to stop based on Iowa code. However, he stressed the importance of being cautious around a stopped school bus.
“Code indicates vehicles in your scenario would not be in violation of the law,” he wrote in an email. “However, using extreme caution when around a stopped school bus is always recommended.”
