Flora Park construction
Crews continue work Tuesday on the north end of Flora Park to create a detention basin for stormwater runoff.

 Dave Kettering

Question: I recently noticed what appears to be a construction project underway at the northeast corner of Flora Park in Dubuque. What is being built there?

Answer: City of Dubuque officials are in the process of creating a detention basin to the east of Flora Park Drive and south of Wilbricht Lane aimed at alleviating localized flooding.

