A man was sentenced this week to 10 years in prison for hitting his then-girlfriend in the head with a board in Dubuque in September, then breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s residence in November.
Antoine T. Williams, 39, no permanent address, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary, domestic assault while displaying or using a weapon and willful injury causing bodily injury.
As part of a plea deal for the two separate cases, a judge dismissed charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree harassment, domestic assault impeding airflow causing injury and domestic assault-third or subsequent offense.
Court documents state that Williams assaulted Cherie L. Stull, of 1768 Central Ave., No. 2, on Sept. 25 at her residence while the two were dating.
Williams hit Stull on the back of the head with a 53-inch board, causing an injury that later required five staples to close, documents stated. Williams then chased Stull into a bedroom and choked her.
Then, on Nov. 2, Williams broke into the home of his ex-girlfriend Qiana M. Floyd, of 1900 Washington St., No. 1, by climbing through a window.
Floyd reported that Williams hit her on the back of the head while she was in bed, then took her smartphone and left, according to court documents.