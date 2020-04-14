A Dubuque-based financial institution and its 11 member banks are contributing $1.2 million to support nonprofit organizations responding to COVID-19 in its communities.
Heartland Financial USA announced this morning that it is contributing money in the 12 states where it has banking locations, including Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois.
Locally, Heartland and Dubuque Bank & Trust is donating to Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, according to a press release, though no other specifics were provided.
Bruce K. Lee, Heartland’s president and CEO, stated in the release that “I am grateful for these groups and their work to address the challenges so many are experiencing in the wake of COVID-19.”