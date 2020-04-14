News in your town

Most Read

Most Recent

6 incumbents, 1 write-in elected to PDC posts

Caves closure at Maquoketa state park extended

3 incumbents re-elected to Platteville School Board

RAGBRAI organizers to determine status of event by next week

Organizers cancel Lancaster festival due to COVID-19

Police: Dubuque woman stabs man during altercation

Dubuque-based financial institution donating $1.2 million for COVID-19 relief

Grassley becomes 10th-longest-serving U.S. senator

Ed-Co names new elementary school principal

Company to construct unmanned fuel station in Clayton County

Western Dubuque launches fundraising page for West Delaware show choir

Cassville business owners donate $30,000 to hospital

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Tuesday morning)

Dubuque County voters to receive ballot request forms

Jo Daviess County webinars to look at healthy living during pandemic

City of Dubuque to open housing assistance waiting list

Dyersville's annual audit shows no significant issues

Galena business holds fundraiser for local musicians, workers

Iowa expands program of at-home driver's license tests

Local law enforcement reports

Tale of 2 counties: Road work proceeding in Grant County, while Lafayette County pauses

f

Farley cancels garage sales, cleanup day event

Platteville disaster relief fund established for nonprofit organizations

New K-9 joining Darlington Police Department

Forest Hills watershed project set to begin in Asbury

Local sheriff warns of latest phone scam

La Motte fire department postpones annual breakfast event

Dubuque County committee selects satellite COVID-19 testing site if needed

2 more COVID-19 cases in Jones County among increases in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin

Dubuque teen accused of sending explicit photo to girl

Authorities: Driver hurt in Grant County crash caused by animal distraction

2 hurt in rollover crash in Grant County

5 Dubuque projects to be honored with historic preservation awards

Dubuque Community School Board OKs budget with levy rate decrease

Dubuque commission again recommends tabling proposal for automated trash collection

Galena long-term-care facility confirms resident tests positive for COVID-19

Closed salons, barbershops forcing local residents to find alternatives

CORRECTED: Election results from Platteville, Lancaster, SW Wisconsin

Northeast Iowa School of Music teachers, students connected through virtual lessons

Local businesses, homes turn to renovations during pandemic

Newcomer wins Darlington mayoral race; 1 challenger, 2 incumbents elected to council

CORRECTED: In rematch, Shullsburg council member tops mayor; 1 challenger, 1 incumbent elected to council

Former chamber director lands seat on Platteville council

4 incumbents, 1 newcomer elected in Lancaster

Local sheriff warns of latest phone scam

5 Dubuque projects to be honored with historic preservation awards