Irena Laura Yoder was asleep in Dubuque two nights ago when her younger son called to ask if she was OK.
“He said, ‘Mom, there is a war started. Russia has attacked Ukraine,’” Yoder said. “Moments later, my older son was calling me saying the same thing.”
Yoder and her younger son live in Iowa, but Yoder is from Ukraine, where much of her family still lives.
Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides in an attack that could rewrite the global post-Cold War security order. Ukraine’s government pleaded for help as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee.
“I’m here in Dubuque, helpless,” Yoder said. “I cannot do anything.”
Yoder’s older son and his wife and 15-month-old son, Mark, traveled to the Polish border and on Thursday were trying to leave the country.
“There are so many people (at the border). They say they have been sitting in traffic,” Yoder said.
She doesn’t know where Daniel, her other grandson from her son’s previous marriage, currently is located. She also is worried about her father and her brother’s family.
Yoder is a phlebotomist at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, but she wasn’t able to go into work Thursday because of everything happening with her family.
Yoder has been desperately trying to find ways to help her loved ones. She and her boyfriend, Steven Boge, are talking about setting up a webpage to accept donations.
“If anyone could help, we would take any help,” Yoder said.
She is particularly worried about Mark. Last summer, Yoder and Boge traveled to Kyiv for a visit. Not long after her visit, her grandson began to show symptoms of a neurological condition. Mark originally was diagnosed with autism before doctors discovered that he had multiple brain cysts.
Two months ago, Mark started treatment and was improving, but now Yoder doesn’t know whether her grandson will have access to the treatment he needs.
“He started smiling again and playing with his dog,” Yoder said. “He cannot have this stress.”
She has seen videos and heard reports of attacks in Kyiv near the airport, close to where her son is building a home.
“Hopefully, they will be able to come over here to the U.S.,” Yoder said. “I don’t know if they’ll take refugees. But they have family here who could take them. I live here in Dubuque. I need my grandkids safe here.”
Associated Press reports confirm explosions in the capital, in Mariupol on the Azov Sea, Kharkiv in the east and beyond. AP video showed Russian military vehicles crossing into Ukrainian-held territory in the North from Belarus and from Russian-annexed Crimea in the South.
In response, President Joe Biden announced new sanctions against Russia. Local representatives in Congress also have condemned Russia.
“The United States must support Ukraine and enact the strongest possible sanctions on Russia immediately,” U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, tweeted Thursday. “Putin must suffer for this unprovoked attack. The free world should unite behind swift and painful punishment for Putin.”
U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., called the attacks “unprovoked” and “inexcusable” in a statement Thursday. U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., called the invasion a “dire threat” to the international order Wednesday night.
In her statement Wednesday night, U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, referenced her personal connections to Ukraine.
“I first traveled to Ukraine in 1989 as a college student, celebrated when they voted for independence from the Soviet Union in 1991 and served alongside Ukrainians in the Global War on Terror,” Ernst said in the statement. “Ukraine wants freedom; the free world must stand with them. My prayers are with the Ukrainian people.”