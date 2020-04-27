After losing her job at the end of March, Lisa Bauer found herself stuck at home, looking for a way to fill her days.
She soon learned about the masks that many others— in a similar predicament as her — were making.
She decided to give it a try, and not long after she started, orders began to pour in.
“At first, people that called me were like, ‘How much do I owe you?’” Bauer said. “I wasn’t really going to ask anything until orders started coming in.”
She originally planned to give them away, but after people offered to pay, Bauer thought, “Why not raise money for a local nonprofit?”
So, that’s what she’s doing.
“I thought this would be a perfect opportunity to raise some money for the humane society,” Bauer said. “That was the first thing that came to my mind.”
So far, Bauer has raised about $800 to give to Dubuque Regional Humane Society.
Bauer said she is sewing every day from sun up to sun down with no intention of stopping. She will continue to fill orders as they come and give the money raised to the humane society.
“It’s all me,” Bauer said. “I have no helpers, except my husband for mental support.”
Bauer said she is taking mask requests for specific patterns. As long as she can find the material, she will make it.
Each mask is $5 and can be ordered by calling Bauer at 563-590-8066.