Shullsburg (Wis.) Fire Department firefighters Jason Weiskircher and Joseph Lyne explain how they use an emergency stretcher to a group of fifth- and sixth-graders from Darlington Elementary School on Thursday during Lafayette County Rural Safety Day. The event was held at the Lafayette County Fairgrounds in Darlington, Wis.
DARLINGTON, Wis. — As rain poured onto the roof of the Lafayette County Fairgrounds dairy barn on Thursday morning, Southwest Wisconsin Technical College student Jeremiah Ihm tried to quiet the crowd of kids in front of him.
Another Southwest Tech student was about to use a wooden dowel to show what could happen if someone were to get a hand caught in a piece of rotating farm equipment, and Ihm wanted to ensure that the young crowd was paying attention.
“Now everybody listen really closely, and tell me what you hear,” Ihm directed. “And remember that could be your finger.”
The wooden stick was inserted into the pulley, and as it turned slowly, a sudden “Snap!” reverberated through the barn, causing gasps and grimaces from the kids.
Ihm and the other Southwest Tech students were using the demonstration as part of the power take off (PTO) training session at the Lafayette County Rural Safety Day. It was one of nine stations that participating fifth- and sixth-grade students stopped at during the event.
“I learned that if you’re around a PTO, you need to be careful and wear the right shoes and tie your hair up to be safe,” said Darlington fifth-grader Aubrey O’Brien, age 10, after the demonstration.
Aubrey was one of about 470 Lafayette County students who participated in the rural safety day, which was organized by the Lafayette County Rural Safety Coalition.
The event typically takes place for fourth- and fifth-graders biennially, but Thursday marked the first time it’s occurred since 2018 because of pandemic-related cancellations.
The day kicked off with a mock ATV/UTV crash, and students subsequently split into groups and stopped at stations dedicated to weather preparedness, animal safety and more.
Many stations included demonstrations or hands-on activities to keep kids engaged. At one station, kids were shown how to put on life jackets. At another, an animal handler brought out a horse to show how to avoid spooking the large animal.
Twelve-year-old Henry Curry, of Darlington, said his favorite station was the fire and grain safety station, where members of the Shullsburg Fire Department had submerged a dummy in a small metal tube to show how grain bin rescues occur.
“They had this little cage where if somebody falls in, they’ll put it around them and scoop out all the grain, and they put ropes all along it to make sure the person and the firefighters can all get out safely,” Henry explained.
Rural Safety Coalition member Erin Hastert said the goal of the event is to prevent accidents before they happen by giving students the safety tips they need to stay or get out of danger.
She added that the coalition plans to host another rural safety day in the fall for the next round of fourth- and fifth-graders before returning to the typical every-other-year format.
“It’s a rural safety day, but ... a lot of this is universal. Kids all around the county have access to animals and ATVs and UTVs and (can be stuck in) bad weather,” Hastert said. “The goal is really to prevent future accidents and injuries for all our students.”
