The City of Manchester received a cost-share grant to help create a wetland on the east side of town.
The $100,000 Water Quality Agriculture Infrastructure Grant will help support the installation of two urban stormwater wetlands on property owned by Good Neighbor Society and Wes Schulte.
As part of the agreement, the city will contribute $144,700 toward the estimated $244,700 project.
Both areas are adjacent to mapped floodways and will “treat runoff from the agricultural ground, a proposed residential subdivision and a mixed-use senior living/nursing home campus,” according to the city’s grant application.
While City Manager Tim Vick said the wetlands will not stop large-scale flooding, it will help to contain debris and sediment and provide some storage for excess water during high-water events.
The motivation for applying for the grant was partly in response to rising nitrate levels in municipal wells, which wetlands have been shown to help reduce.
The project is expected to begin in October and be completed by June 2021.