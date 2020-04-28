News in your town

Police: Woman throws bottle of bleach at dad during Dubuque disturbance

Dyersville Relay For Life seeks donated shoes for fundraising initiative

Reynolds OKs reopening eateries, fitness centers, retail stores in 77 Iowa counties, but not Dubuque County

Statewide bicycle ride slated to start in Dubuque canceled

Cuba Cares: City encourages residents to keep eyes open for signs of neighbors in need

Heartland Financial reports drop in net income, 'amazing' efforts amid pandemic

Work progressing smoothly on U.S. 61 in Lancaster

John Deere to lay off 264 from Dubuque plant

COVID-19 deaths reported in Dubuque, Grant counties; Dubuque Co.'s case count continues to surge

Ed-Co officials approve budget, calendar for 2020-21

Donor to match contributions to park shelter project in Fennimore

Authorities: 1 injured falling out of kayak on Mississippi near Potosi

Dubuque Community Schools announces new Sageville principal

Platteville Common Council reelects Daus president

Dyersville Beckman accepting applications for Hall of Fame

2 hurt in motorcycle crash in Lafayette County

Statewide bicycle ride slated to start in Dubuque canceled

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Monday night)

Grant County reports 5th COVID-19 death

UnityPoint Health System announces leadership change

Reynolds OKs reopening eateries, fitness centers, retail stores in 77 Iowa counties, but not Dubuque County

Dubuque's July fireworks, air show postponed due to COVID-19

2nd COVID-19 death, 7 new cases in Dubuque County; additional cases in Clayton, Jones counties

Authorities: 1 injured falling out of kayak on Mississippi near Potosi

Police investigating gunshots in Dubuque

2 hurt in motorcycle crash in Lafayette County

2 brothers injured in rural Platteville fire

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Monday morning)

Audit: Dubuque failed to check backgrounds of contractors receiving federal funds

Person who makes a difference: ‘Volunteering really opened my eyes’

Sex offender sentenced to 12 years for witness tampering, other charges

Local law enforcement reports

Iowa's Democratic U.S. Senate candidates discuss health care, climate during virtual forum

Case dismissed against Dubuque woman accused of stabbing man

Area organizations seek online security while convening remotely

Dubuque woman makes masks to support local humane society