A local soccer organization plans to relocate its programming from Dubuque Soccer Complex to a soon-to-be-constructed sports complex in Dubuque, after declining to take part in a finalized lease agreement for use of Dubuque Soccer Complex.
American Youth Soccer Organization Region 419 officials said Monday that the region will relocate all programming to Offside Sports Complex, located at the former Dubuque Driving Range.
Local nonprofit Iowa Sports Expo Group purchased the property last month and plans to construct soccer fields there, which will be offered to AYSO as part of a $1 per year lease, according to Dekker Pfab, president and co-executive director of Iowa Sports Expo Group.
That move came after Dubuque Community School Board members in the fall voted to sell Dubuque Soccer Complex to Arizona-based company Court One LLC. Per the terms of the sale, Court One officials will take possession of the property between May 10 and 30.
In a press release from Iowa Sports Expo Group, Pfab wrote that AYSO originally intended to have a presence at both Dubuque Soccer Complex and Offside Sports Complex this year. However, a recently finalized lease agreement between Court One and Dubuque Soccer Alliance, which has leased the complex since 1993 and submitted the only other bid for the site in the fall, included requirements that AYSO could not accept as a member group of the alliance, according to regional and sectional AYSO leaders.
“The lease still has some items in it that AYSO as an organization cannot accept, so AYSO is not able to be a party of this,” said Brian Mohling, director of AYSO Section 6, which includes Dubuque and other regions across the upper Midwest.
Court One and soccer alliance officials characterized the relocation of AYSO programming and the rejection of the lease by AYSO officials as their choice.
“AYSO will not be participating at the soccer complex … because of the choosing of the AYSO (officials),” said Mark Dyer, principal of Court One. “It was their decision.”
Complex history
In September, many community members spoke in support of the alliance’s bid for the soccer complex during a public hearing before the sale. Local soccer officials initially opposed the sale to Court One, but after discussions with company officials, some supported Court One’s bid.
School board members ultimately voted to sell the soccer complex to Court One, which submitted a bid of $1.8 million. The soccer alliance submitted a bid of $1,552,000.
Negotiations between Court One and the alliance have been ongoing since then, and officials from Court One, the alliance and AYSO told the Telegraph Herald on Monday that a 25-year lease has been signed and finalized in which the alliance will use, manage and maintain the property for $1 per year.
Renae Horstman, acting regional commissioner for AYSO Region 419, said alliance and Court One officials did not make certain modifications to the lease that were requested by AYSO’s legal team at a national level.
“There were several issues in the Court One lease that AYSO legal (representation) refused to accept, and the (soccer alliance) decided to proceed without us and approve the lease,” she said.
One area of the lease that drew concern was a statement that Court One would be permitted to install video cameras on the property for recording and livestreaming of events. Dyer said the cameras are intended to connect young players with college scholarships and allow out-of-state family or friends to view games, but Pfab said AYSO viewed the cameras as a privacy concern.
“We look to provide a facility that protects the privacy of the players, as well as fight against the commercialization of youth soccer in Dubuque,” Pfab stated in the Iowa Sports Expo Group press release.
In a phone interview Monday, soccer alliance President Jon Denham confirmed that AYSO will not be a part of the lease with Court One signed by the DSA.
“The best and final offer that we received from Court One included components that (AYSO officials) were either unwilling or unable to be on board with,” he said. “Beyond that, I would defer to them and their lawyers on why or how they arrived at that decision.”
Following the vote to approve the lease, Denham communicated that AYSO Region 419 had been suspended as “a DSA member not in good standing.”
“The actions of two specific former DSA board members, who maintain their positions within the AYSO hierarchy both locally and nationally, were detrimental to the alliance’s ability to conduct important and timely business,” he wrote in an emailed statement to the TH regarding the suspension. “This is not related in any way to their ability to vote for, or against, a lease agreement with Court One LLC.”
Horstman said AYSO officials are “awaiting written instructions” on how to protest or review the suspension.
New programming planned
Dyer said Court One officials anticipated that with Iowa Sports Expo Group’s purchase of Offside Sports Complex, AYSO representatives would refuse to approve the lease and the organization would look to move its programming to the new complex. He described this as unfair to families who registered for this year anticipating to play at the soccer complex.
Therefore, he said, Court One will partner with the soccer alliance this summer to hold a free recreational soccer program at the soccer complex, with costs subsidized by Court One.
“All of the people from throughout the DSA are putting together a strong program, with coaches and referees and the whole kit and caboodle, for kids who signed up to play with AYSO and will now be forced to play at the Dubuque Driving Range,” he said.
He said more information on the new recreational program will be released in the coming days.
Horstman said she had not previously been made aware of Court One’s intention to host its own recreational program at the soccer complex.
She emphasized that the shift to Offside Sports Complex will not cause an interruption of AYSO programming for families, which is scheduled to start the week of May 22.
The Iowa Sports Expo Group press release also notes that additional AYSO programming will be introduced at the facility to “provide specific programming for underserved communities, as well as programming with higher-level playing opportunities.”
“With the support of the community, we will groom the new facility into a state-of-the-art soccer complex that is open to all families in Dubuque, not just those who can afford it,” the release states.
