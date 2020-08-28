CASCADE, Iowa — For the past few years, Molly Knuth has used a room in her home she transformed into an office as her personal workspace.
Although it gave her freedom to be with her children during the day, she hoped to find a bigger place to occasionally meet with clients and host events.
Now, with the opening of Cascade’s new “innovation lab” at 244 First Ave. W, she has just the space.
“I think this is really going to be a hub for entrepreneurs and small businesses in Cascade,” said the manager and digital strategist of Molly Knuth Media.
Creative Adventure Lab held a virtual grand opening Thursday to celebrate the launch of the first of its five rural labs. The next is set to open before the end of the year in Independence, Iowa, said Jordan DeGree, executive director of Creative Adventure Lab. Labs in Dyersville and Monticello, Iowa, are planned to open early next year.
The location for the fifth lab has not been determined yet. Officials previously said labs also would be located in Bellevue and Maquoketa.
Creative Adventure Lab’s Dubuque innovation lab kicked off in 2018. Its aim is to provide local businesses and entrepreneurs with services such as business coaching, entrepreneurial support programs and a space to work if they are employed remotely, DeGree said.
“Right away, we really started having a positive impact in the community,” he said. “We were able to partner with John Deere and Hodge. We have just about two dozen co-workers that work out of the innovation space.”
The idea for labs in cities like Cascade came after a presentation hosted by East Central Intergovernmental Association, at which DeGree said he was approached by economic development leaders from smaller cities in eastern Iowa hoping to see similar labs open in their areas.
“One of the things that I am personally looking forward to is seeing how these labs serve the local community but also help to create connections between entrepreneurs and businesses throughout the region,” DeGree said.
The lab in Cascade is partnering with Dupaco Community Credit Union, which will have a vestibule in the building where people can virtually meet with a teller or access an ATM.
Dave Klavitter, Dupaco’s chief marketing officer, said the credit union saw the opportunity to partner with Creative Adventure Lab in order to ensure clients in smaller cities such as Cascade have the same access to financial resources as its clients in urban areas.
“Dupaco’s content is all about helping people improve their financial education,” he said. “(Employees) are already going into workplaces and doing training, so here is another space to help the community and teach people. It also serves as a place that small businesses can learn.”
Other partners include Dubuque County, who awarded the lab $50,000 for its Cascade location and upcoming Dyersville site as well as $150,000 from Iowa Economic Development Authority for all five rural labs.
Eric Dregne, innovation lab director, said he is hopeful the innovation lab will become a hub for businesses and others in the area to collaborate and grow ideas.
“What I am most excited for is to bring a platform to Cascade and hopefully help them connect their businesses to the resources we are creating,” he said.